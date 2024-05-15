RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: RBSE results to be declared today; How to check, date, time, all details here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will be declaring the RBSE class 10th and 12th results in 2024 soon. There has not yet been an official statement on the results declaration yet.

Students can check the result on the RBSE's official website rajresults.nic.in. They can also check the result on rajeduboard.rajastha.gov.in. Roughly 11 lakh students have taken the RBSE's board exams this year, according to RBSE board data. Class 12 examinations took place from February 26 to April 4, 2024, whereas the RBSE exams for class 10 was scheduled from March 7 to March 30.

In order to check the results, Students will need to provide their registration number and date of birth to view their results.

How to check RBSE's class 10 and class 12 results?

Step 1: Visit RBSE's official website: rajresults.nic.in. or rajeduboard.rajastha.gov.in

Step 2: On the next page, click on Class 10 or Class 12 Board Results 2024 as per your examination type

Step 3: Select your stream: Science, Commerce or Arts (step applicable to only Class 12 students)

Step 4: Enter the login credentials on next page: roll number and application number mentioned on the admit card

Step 5: Click on Submit button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download for future reference.

The minimum pass mark for clearing the examination for students of both class 10 and 12 is 33 percent in individual subjects and aggregately in all the subjects.