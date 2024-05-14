CBSE Results 2024: Class 10th, 12th compartment exam date out, check form, fees; How to apply for revaluation all details here 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revealed the schedule for the CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 supplementary exams. According to an official statement, the supplementary exams for both class 10 and class 12 students will commence on July 15, 2024. This opportunity is open to candidates who could not pass the regular exams. The final dates for the compartment exams will be announced by the last week of May.

Following the CBSE Class 12 results for 2024 on May 13, a total of 1,22,170 students have been identified for supplementary exams due to compartment placement. For CBSE Class 10 results around 1,32,337 have been identified for the compartment exams. Additionally, the CBSE has set the dates for the verification process of marks, which will be accessible from May 17 to May 21, 2024.

Students who have not secured passing marks in one or two subjects in their Class 10 or Class 12 exams are eligible to register for the CBSE Board Compartment Exams 2024. To participate in these exams, students must complete the necessary paperwork and pay the application fee within the specified deadline.



The CBSE Board maintains a transparent approach by allowing dissatisfied students to request re-verification, obtain photocopies of answer sheets, and seek revaluation of their exam papers.

How to apply for revaluation for CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams?

Step 1: Visit CBSE'S official website: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'examination/ student' section, the click on ‘Apply for Revaluation’

Step 3: The application form will pop up in the next window, fill the required details

Step 4: Fill the form as per the instructions provided

Step 5: Click on Submit and pay the application fee

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference

This year's Class 12 board exam witnessed an overall pass percentage of 87.98 percent, with girls achieving a pass rate of 91.52 percent and boys at 85.12 percent. In the CBSE Class 10 results for 2024, the pass percentage was recorded at 93.60 percent, with girls outperforming boys by 6.40 percent. Notably, Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing region with an impressive pass rate of 99.75 percent.

