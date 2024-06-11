scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Education
'Sanctity has been effected': SC issues notice to NTA on NEET-UG 2024 results, says 'we need answers'

Feedback

'Sanctity has been effected': SC issues notice to NTA on NEET-UG 2024 results, says 'we need answers'

The bench presided over by a two-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah raised concerns about the integrity of the process, stating that "sanctity has been affected, so we need answers."

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
NEET Controversy NEET Controversy

In a significant development, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) concerning discrepancies found in the NEET-UG results of 2024.

The bench presided over by a two-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah raised concerns about the integrity of the process, stating that "sanctity has been affected, so we need answers."

Related Articles

The court has scheduled further hearings on this matter for July 8 and has directed the tagging of other relevant petitions. During the day, the Supreme Court declined to entertain requests for urgent hearings on new petitions related to the NEET-UG 2024 result discrepancies.

The court is yet to address a filed petition seeking the annulment of the results and a demand for a re-examination following allegations of a paper leak.

Advocate Nedumpara filed the plea, requesting a reconsideration of the NEET-UG 2024 results, a halt on counselling processes, and other associated relief measures.

However, SC has refused to put a halt to the counselling sessions. Justice Nath said, "response will be filed by the NTA . Let the counselling start we are not stopping the counselling," live law reported. 

Published on: Jun 11, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement