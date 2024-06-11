'Sanctity has been effected': SC issues notice to NTA on NEET-UG 2024 results, says 'we need answers'

In a significant development, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) concerning discrepancies found in the NEET-UG results of 2024.

The bench presided over by a two-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah raised concerns about the integrity of the process, stating that "sanctity has been affected, so we need answers."

Related Articles

The court has scheduled further hearings on this matter for July 8 and has directed the tagging of other relevant petitions. During the day, the Supreme Court declined to entertain requests for urgent hearings on new petitions related to the NEET-UG 2024 result discrepancies.

The court is yet to address a filed petition seeking the annulment of the results and a demand for a re-examination following allegations of a paper leak.

Advocate Nedumpara filed the plea, requesting a reconsideration of the NEET-UG 2024 results, a halt on counselling processes, and other associated relief measures.

However, SC has refused to put a halt to the counselling sessions. Justice Nath said, "response will be filed by the NTA . Let the counselling start we are not stopping the counselling," live law reported.