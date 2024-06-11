'Think CLAT' instead of NEET, IIT-JEE: Newspaper ad in response to NEET-UG 2024 results sparks controversy

Controversy Erupts Over NEET Results as Students Demand Examination Cancellation and Investigation

Adding fuel to the fire of the ongoing NEET results controversy, a viral advertisement taunting the NEET exam is being circulated widely across social media platforms.

The ad surfaced on June 9, encouraging aspiring students to focus on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) instead of fixating on NEET. The text featured in the newspaper ad reads, "Disappointed with NEET results? Think beyond NEET, IIT-JEE. Think CLAT! 5-year law from NLU's."

Related Articles

A social media user shared the ad on X with the caption, " bruh? marketing koi clat walo sey seekhein." It translates to "one should learn marketing from CLAT"

bruh? marketing koi clat walo sey seekhein 💀 pic.twitter.com/0ro2BCEsYA — rishxbh (@rishabbhsharma) June 9, 2024

The post has garnered an overwhelming response, amassing over one lakh views and more than 5,000 likes. The comments section beneath the viral advertisement has also witnessed a surge in engagement, with numerous individuals sharing their thoughts and reactions on the matter.

Responding to the post, one user commented, "Capitalism is peaking . Last time a shaving blade company tried to capitalise from young topper's looks."

The controversy erupted after the National Testing Agency (NTA) unveiled the NEET exam results on June 4. However, the aftermath of this revelation has faced a lot of confusion as many students have come forward alleging discrepancies in their reported scores.

Medical students, in particular, have been vocal about their discontent with the results, calling for the cancellation of the NEET UG 2024 examination. Furthermore, a growing contingent of students demands a comprehensive inquiry into the perceived irregularities.

