SC refuses to entertain plea against decision to cancel UGC NET exam: 'Let students come themselves'

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition against the Centre's decision to cancel the UGC NET examination following alleged question paper leak. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that the petition's dismissal does not amount to a decision on its merits, stating it was filed by a lawyer and not by aggrieved students, newswire PTI reported.

Advocate Ujjawal Gaur filed the PIL in the matter as a petitioner against the Union education ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA)'s decision to cancel the UGC NET exam.

The exam was cancelled after receiving inputs that its integrity may have been compromised. Moreover, the ministry to the CBI for an investigation. "Why are you (lawyer) coming? Let the students come here themselves," the CJI told the lawyer, adding "while declining the above PIL, we express nothing on merits."

The bench asked advocate Gaur to focus on some legal matters and leave such issues for aggrieved persons. Besides opposing the decision of UGC NET cancellation, the plea sought a direction to stay the proposed re-examination until the CBI completes its inquiry into the paper leak allegations.

"The petitioner asserts that the decision is not only arbitrary but also unjust, given the recent findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," the plea said. Citing the CBI investigation, the plea stated there is evidence suggesting the paper leak is doctored, nullifying the grounds on which the cancellation was based.

The petitioner also said the "unwarranted" cancellation of the UGC NET exam caused significant anxiety and an unnecessary expenditure of resources for aspirants who prepared for this crucial exam.

The NTA conducts the UGC NET exam twice a year. The exam will be conducted for the June edition from August 21 to September 4, 2024 whereas the Joint CSIR UGC NET took place from July 25-27.