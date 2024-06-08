UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, admit cards to be released soon

In preparation for the upcoming UGC NET exam scheduled for June 7, 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET city slip for test-takers. Candidates can now view their assigned exam cities by logging into their respective registered accounts for the NTA NET June cycle 2024 examination.

Furthermore, the NTA has disclosed that the UGC NET admit cards will be released one week prior to the exam date. Registered candidates will have access to their admit cards via the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To retrieve their admit cards, candidates must log in using their application number and password or date of birth.

To find out the exam city using the UGC NET city slip 2024, candidates can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website.

2. Select the UGC NET city slip 2024 link.

3. Enter your login details such as application number and date of birth.

4. Complete the CAPTCHA verification.

5. Click on submit.

6. Your UGC NET exam city will be displayed on the screen.

7. Verify and download the UGC NET city slip for future reference.

For downloading the UGC NET admit card 2024, candidates need to follow the steps below:

1. Go to the official website.

2. Click on the UGC NET admit card link.

3. Log in using the provided credentials and CAPTCHA code.

4. Click on submit.

5. The UGC NET admit card 2024 will be visible on the screen.

6. Download and retain the UGC NET admit card for later use.

The UGC NET admit card 2024 will contain essential information about the candidate, including their name, roll number, application number, category, date of birth, photo, signature, father's name, gender, and indication of whether the individual is a person with a disability.