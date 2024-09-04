St Stephen's college releases admission list of Christian students amid controversy with DU

St Stephen's College has officially released the list of Christian students admitted for the current academic year, amid ongoing tensions with Delhi University (DU). The admission list, now available on the college's official website, comes after DU raised concerns regarding the number of admissions granted to Christian candidates.

The university previously accused St Stephen's College of exceeding the sanctioned quota for Christian students in its revised seat allocation list. Additionally, DU highlighted that some seats in certain BA courses remained unfilled, despite candidates meeting the necessary criteria based on their CUET scores.

In light of these allegations, St Stephen's College has made the admission list public, showcasing the Christian students who have secured a place in the institution.

The controversy escalated when DU identified several "crucial and alarming aspects" in the list submitted by St Stephen's College, which hindered the university from proceeding with the allocation process. The released list also included allocations for Christian candidates in other minority colleges, such as Jesus and Mary College.

This ongoing dispute between Delhi University and St Stephen's College is not new, as the two institutions have clashed over the college's autonomy in the past. This year, tensions flared further when the college denied admission to 12 single-girl child students who applied under DU's newly introduced quota. St Stephen's College argued that the university had requested them to admit students beyond their capacity.

On Wednesday, St. Stephen’s College argued before the Delhi High Court that admitting a student under the 'single girl child quota' established by Delhi University (DU) infringes on the principle of equality before the law.

The college's counsel asserted that the girl child quota is contrary to Articles 14, 15(3), 15(5), and 30 of the Constitution, claiming that the allocation of seats under this quota violates these four articles.

In response, the high court inquired whether the college had previously raised this objection.