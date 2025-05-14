The backlash against Türkiye's support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor has now reached Indian academia. On Wednesday, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) announced the suspension of its academic partnership with Türkiye’s Inonu University, citing national security concerns.

“Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Türkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation,” the university declared in an official post on X.

Türkiye's military support to Pakistan — reportedly involving over 400 drones used in strikes against India — has drawn widespread condemnation across sectors.

The diplomatic fallout has extended into the travel sector. MakeMyTrip reported a 60% drop in bookings to Türkiye and Azerbaijan and a 250% surge in cancellations within a week. “In solidarity with our nation and out of deep respect for our armed forces, we strongly support this sentiment and advise against all non-essential travel to Azerbaijan and Turkey,” the company said, suspending all promotions related to these destinations.

EaseMyTrip, too, recorded a 22% drop in bookings to Turkey and called for a full boycott. “Pakistan caught with its pants down,” said co-founder Prashant Pitti, adding, “Tourism to take further hit, customers are looking at other destinations.” The firm’s full-page ad in The Economic Times thanked PM Narendra Modi and India’s armed forces, underscoring its campaign: “Nation First, Business Later… Again!”

The sentiment is now spilling into aviation and ground operations. Shiv Sena leader Murji Patel led a delegation to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), demanding it cut ties with Çelebi NAS Airport Services, a Turkish company that handles nearly 70% of Mumbai’s airport ground operations.

Çelebi, operating in India since 2009, manages sensitive aviation functions at nine Indian airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Cochin, and Hyderabad. “The Turkish company Celebi was granted security clearance ironically at the peak of post 26/11 events,” tweeted aviation consultant Sanjay Lazar, highlighting past opposition by aviation trade unions affiliated to the Shiv Sena.

The spotlight is also on IndiGo, which shares code partnerships and aircraft leasing ties with Turkish Airlines and Corendon Airlines. Daily flights between Delhi/Mumbai and Istanbul have triggered backlash online. Air India Express, which signed a February maintenance deal with Turkish Technic for its Boeing 737 fleet, is also facing heat.

