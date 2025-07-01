'Student has not got...': DU's Hansraj College denies offering admission to candidate with '-3' score in CUET PG

Hansraj College has formally denied offering admission to a student whose name and details surfaced in a viral social media post claiming the individual secured a Master of Science (Chemistry) seat with a CUET-PG score of -3.

In an exclusive response to a query from Business Today, seeking clarification on the authenticity of the admission document circulating online, the college principal's office issued a one-line reply, "This is in response to your email. The student has not got admission in Hansraj College."

Advertisement

The viral document and backlash

The controversy erupted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where a user, @garvit_sethii, shared what appeared to be an official admission list for Delhi University’s postgraduate program in Chemistry at Hansraj College.

The document titled “POST-GRADUATE ADMISSIONS 2025–26, FIRST ROUND OF ALLOCATION AND ADMISSIONS – MINIMUM ALLOCATION SCORE” reportedly showed a student under entry number 1937 securing a seat with a score of –3, under the SC (Scheduled Caste) category.

The viral post read, "BREAKING: THIS IS THE DEATH OF MERIT! A student from SC category has secured admission with a score of –3 (MINUS THREE). Yes. –3 marks. Not 3… MINUS THREE. While General Category students with 90, 100, 120+ marks are rejected."

Advertisement

BREAKING: THIS IS THE DEATH OF MERIT! 🚨

📍 Delhi University PG Admissions 2025-26

📚 Hans Raj College – https://t.co/exqwKeufHe. Chemistry



⚠️ A student from SC category has secured admission with a score of –3 (MINUS THREE).



Yes. –3 marks. Not 3… MINUS THREE.



🤯 While… pic.twitter.com/x2MGhL5BNE — Garvit Sethi (@garvit_sethii) June 25, 2025

The post has since triggered heated debates around affirmative action policies in higher education, particularly in elite institutions such as Delhi University.

Following the uproar, Business Today contacted Hansraj College to verify the authenticity of the alleged admission list. The inquiry noted the document claimed the student had been allocated a seat in the first round of Delhi University’s postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2025–26.

Hansraj’s official statement now puts the document's legitimacy in question, even as the college refrains from commenting further.

Advertisement

The University of Delhi and relevant authorities are yet to issue a formal statement clarifying the accuracy of the admission list that sparked the backlash.