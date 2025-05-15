Third strike! Jamia joins JNU, Kanpur University in suspending all MoUs with Turkish universities amid national security row

Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended all Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Turkish institutions, becoming the third Indian university in two days to cut academic ties with Türkiye. The move follows similar decisions by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Kanpur University, amid escalating protests over Türkiye’s alignment with Pakistan.

Advertisement

In an official post on X, Jamia Millia Islamia stated, “Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders. Jamia Millia Islamia stands firmly with the Nation.”

Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders.



Jamia Millia… — Jamia Millia Islamia (NAAC A++ Grade Central Univ) (@jmiu_official) May 15, 2025

The academic disengagement comes in response to Türkiye’s reported support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, including the supply of over 400 drones allegedly used in strikes against India. The revelation has sparked widespread backlash across Indian institutions, with student bodies and academics calling for a freeze on partnerships with Turkish entities.

Advertisement

JNU, Kanpur acted earlier this week

On Wednesday, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) became the first to suspend its MoU with Inonu University of Türkiye. “Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Türkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation,” the university announced in an X post.

Kanpur University followed suit, terminating its Mou with Istanbul University, citing Türkiye’s strategic alignment with a country “openly hostile to India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

In its official communication, the university stated, “This move is a direct consequence of Turkey assuming a critical geopolitical stance to join hands with a nation which is openly hostile to India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“An institution linked, directly or by implication, with a strategic ally of Pakistan can no longer be a credible academic partner,” it added.