Top 10 countries for science education: China leads global ranking, Singapore follows

More than 760,000 students across 91 countries and economies participated in PISA 2025, representing around 33 million 15-year-olds worldwide.

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Top 10 countries and economies in science

China ranked first with an average science score of 597, significantly ahead of Singapore at 560. Macao followed with 541, while Taiwan and Japan completed the top five.

Estonia was the highest-ranked European country, securing sixth place with a score of 527. South Korea ranked seventh, followed by the UK, Canada and New Zealand. Australia also recorded a score of 509, tying with New Zealand for the 10th position.

Rank Country/Economy PISA Science Score 1 🇨🇳 China 597 2 🇸🇬 Singapore 560 3 🇲🇴 Macao 541 4 🇹🇼 Taiwan 540 5 🇯🇵 Japan 538 6 🇪🇪 Estonia 527 7 🇰🇷 South Korea 526 8 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 511 9 🇨🇦 Canada 510 10 🇳🇿 New Zealand 509

Source: OECD PISA 2025, as presented by Visual Capitalist.

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Asia dominates the rankings

Asian education systems occupy six of the top seven positions. China leads the table, while Singapore, Macao, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea all feature prominently. Estonia is the only European country in the top seven.

The strong showing by Asian education systems reflects their consistently high performance across international assessments. China, Singapore, Japan and South Korea also performed strongly in mathematics and reading in PISA 2025.

Estonia leads Europe

Estonia secured sixth place globally with a science score of 527, making it the highest-scoring European participant in the ranking. The UK followed at 511, while Finland recorded 504 and Switzerland 501.

Among other major European economies, Germany scored 486, while France and Italy both recorded 483. Spain was further down at 477.

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How did the US perform?

The United States ranked 13th, recording an average science score of 502. While this was above the OECD average of 482, it placed the US behind Canada, which ranked ninth with a score of 510.

The OECD has also cautioned that relatively small differences between countries' scores may not always represent statistically significant differences. Therefore, closely ranked countries should not necessarily be interpreted as having meaningfully different levels of performance.