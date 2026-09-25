Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Check shubh muhurat on Anant Chaturdashi, puja vidhi, key rituals

Anant Chaturdashi 2026 Date and Tithi

According to the Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at around 11:18 pm on September 24 and end at approximately 11:06 pm on September 25. Based on the Udaya Tithi, Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on September 25, when a large number of devotees are expected to perform Ganpati Visarjan.

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Ganpati Visarjan Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious immersion timings can vary slightly depending on the city and the local Panchang. According to the Mumbai Panchang, favourable Choghadiya timings on September 25 are:

6:28 am to 10:59 am

12:30 pm to 2:01 pm

5:02 pm to 6:32 pm

9:31 pm to 11:01 pm

Devotees should check their local Panchang for timings applicable to their city.

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Final Puja and Aarti Before Visarjan

Before taking Bappa for visarjan, devotees traditionally perform a final puja and aarti. The worship area is cleaned first, after which the idol is bathed and offered clean clothes or a cloth. Flowers, durva, sandalwood, akshat and fruits are then offered.

Devotees may prepare modak, laddoo or other bhog according to family traditions. After lighting the lamp and incense, the final aarti is performed. Devotees also seek forgiveness from Lord Ganesha for any mistakes made knowingly or unknowingly during the festival.

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Visarjan Rituals and Environmental Guidelines

The idol should be carried respectfully to the designated immersion site amid Ganpati chants and bhajans. A final aarti and prayers are performed before immersion, with devotees seeking Bappa's return the following year.

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For an eco-friendly celebration, devotees should use artificial ponds or immersion sites designated by local authorities. Flowers, plastic, garlands and other puja materials should not be thrown into water bodies.

Anant Vrat on Anant Chaturdashi

Anant Chaturdashi is also dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Anant form. Many devotees observe the Anant Vrat and worship Vishnu with flowers, fruits, akshat, incense and naivedya. The Anant Sutra, traditionally containing 14 knots symbolising the 14 lokas, is also significant and is worn according to family traditions.