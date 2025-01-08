UGC proposes new rules for university teachers: NET not required for hiring Assistant Professors in 2025

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has unveiled a draft outlining new minimum qualifications for the appointment and promotion of teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges. This initiative aims to enhance standards in higher education, and stakeholders are encouraged to provide feedback on the draft regulations by February 5, 2025.

Here are the proposed changes:

- NET not needed: One significant change in the proposal is the recommendation to eliminate the National Eligibility Test (NET) as a requirement for hiring assistant professors and for promotions within higher education institutions.

- Relaxation for entry-level assistant professors: Under the new guidelines, candidates with a postgraduate degree in ME or MTech, achieving at least 55 per cent marks, will qualify for the entry-level assistant professor position. Currently, passing the UGC-NET is mandatory for this role.

- Other relaxations: Additionally, the regulations stipulate that candidates with an undergraduate degree (NCrF Level 6) and a minimum of 75 per cent marks, or a postgraduate degree (NCrF Level 6.5) with at least 55 per cent marks (or an equivalent grade), along with a PhD (NCrF Level 8), will also be eligible for the assistant professor role.

Other pathways include holding a PG degree (NCrF Level 6.5) with 55 per cent marks and qualifying in the NET or similar tests like SLET/SET.

The proposed regulations also revise the selection process for vice-chancellors, broadening eligibility to include professionals from academia, research institutions, public policy, public administration, and industry. The selection will be advertised in all-India newspapers, and applications can be solicited through nominations or a talent search process conducted by a Search-cum-Selection Committee. The new guidelines clarify the composition of this committee, its tenure, age limits, reappointment eligibility, and the authority to form it.

In addition, the draft outlines the appointment process for college principals. A principal will serve a term of five years, with the possibility of reappointment for one additional term, though a principal may only hold the position for two terms at the same institution. Upon completing their terms, the principal will return to their parent organisation as a professor, provided they meet the necessary qualifications.