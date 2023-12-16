UGC to decline recognition to degrees from foreign universities established in India without approval

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has dropped a bombshell announcement, stating that degrees awarded by foreign universities operating campuses within India will not be recognized unless they receive prior approval from the commission. This move aims to regulate the burgeoning market of foreign education providers setting up shop in India and protect students from potential scams or subpar educational experiences.

"UGC has observed and has been informed that many HEls/colleges have entered into collaborative agreements/arrangements with foreign-based educational institutions/providers not recognised by the Commission and have been facilitating the issuance of degrees to the students enrolled in those institutions/colleges from such foreign-based educational institutions/educational providers." the commission said in an official notification.

UGC has declared that any collaboration or arrangement that is not officially recognized by the commission is invalid. Consequently, degrees issued as a result of such unrecognized collaborations are not acknowledged or accepted by the UGC.

The regulations stipulate that foreign higher educational institutions must obtain prior approval from the UGC before establishing a campus in India. Offering any program in India without the commission's permission is strictly prohibited for foreign higher educational institutions. Additionally, the regulations explicitly state that institutions should refrain from providing programs through franchise arrangements, and degrees issued under such arrangements will not be recognized by the UGC.

The commission emphasised the 'unrecognised degrees' supplied by collaborative efforts of EdTech companies and overseas colleges.

"It has also come to the notice of UGC that some EdTech companies are giving advertisements in newspapers social media television etc offering degree and diploma programmes in online modes in association with some foreign universities/institutions. Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and any such programme/degree shall not have UGC recognition," UGC noted.

The commission stated that it will take action against all defaulting EdTech businesses as well as HEls in accordance with existing laws, rules, and regulations.

The notice underscores that individuals choosing to enroll in programs associated with such collaborations do so at their own risk and are responsible for the potential consequences.

