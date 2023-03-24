UP Board Results 2023: Class 10,12 evaluation process to be completed on April 1, results to be declared soon

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon declare the results of UP Board Class 10 and Class 12. The evaluation process, which started on March 18 will be completed by April 1, 2023. The candidates can check the results at upmsp.edu.in.



Uttar Pradesh Board Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 started from February 16, 2023 and it ended on March 3 and March 4 simultaneously. The board has appointed more than 143933 examiners to check the exam papers of 3.19 crore students. Checking of 1,67,20,732 answer sheets are completed till March 23, 2023.



The UP board matric exam saw more than 31,16,487 candidates register for the board exams, while for the intermediate exam witnessed around 27,69,258 candidates register for their board exams.



Step-by-step guide to check UP Board results 2023:

Visit the official website– upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

Go to homepage and click on the link UP board result 2023 class 10 or 12

Candidates will then have to fill the roll number along with captcha code.

Click on the submit button

The results will show up on the screen



Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 on March 21. The BSEB Inter exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023, at 1,464 exam centres across the state.



Girls topped all three streams -- science, commerce, and arts in the Bihar Board Class 12 exams results 2023. The overall pass percentage in science stream is 83.93%, while that in commerce is 93.35% and in arts stream, it is 82.74%.

