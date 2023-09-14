UPSC Mains start on September 15, check out the guidelines and all that is allowed

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the UPSC Mains 2023 exam September 15 onwards. The dates for the exam are September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24. UPSC will conduct the examination in two shifts per day - 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm in the evening.

The admit card for the same was released last month, i.e., August 29, 2023. Only the candidates who cleared the preliminary examination are cleared to sit for this round.

So, before appearing for the exam in coming days, check out the following examination guidelines:

a. All candidates should carry the admit card to the examination centre otherwise they won’t be allowed to sit for the exam.

b. Candidates should enter the examination hall on or before scheduled time as the hall will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

c. All candidates should carry a black ball point pen for rough work and also it is mandatory for filling of the attendance sheet.

d. Only simple wrist watches are allowed in the examination hall. Any kind of watch which has communication features or smartwatch is strictly prohibited.

e. Candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic device in the hall which includes mobile phone (even if it’s switched off), pen drive, camera or any bluetooth enabled device.

The results for the UPSC Mains Examination 2023 are expected to be released in December 2023. After that the commission will announce the dates for the interview round in which only those candidates will be allowed to appear who have cleared the Main exam.