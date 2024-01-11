Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: Australia's Deakin University receives over 500 applications in 10 days for 100 seats

Australia has established its first overseas campus in India. The country's Deakin University recently launched its branch campus in GIFT City, Gujarat. The inauguration took place during the 10th Edition of Vibrant Gujarat.

The campus will offer courses in Master of Business Analytics and Master of Cybersecurity (Professional) starting July this year. This development will enable Indian students to avail of Australian education without having to leave their home country.

Vibrant! A new chapter in 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #education ties!

Australia's @Deakin university opens its campus doors at Gujarat's @GIFTCity_ for Indian students, becoming the first foreign university to do so in 🇮🇳. More 🇮🇳 students can now benefit from an 🇦🇺 education. @narendramodi @AlboMP pic.twitter.com/3E6tEYkuQm — Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) January 10, 2024

According to a report in Indian Express, the University has received over 500 applications in 10 days for the available 100 seats in its two master’s programmes. In an exclusive conversation with the publication, Ravneet Pawha, Deakin University vice-president (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), said, "Over 500 applications in the first 10 days is an immensely encouraging response to the University."

In 2023, over 122,000 Indian students were welcomed by Australia, equipping them with qualifications for their international careers. With the inauguration of Deakin University's campus in India, a number of Indian students now have the opportunity to gain an Australian education without the necessity to relocate.

"I am so proud that the first university to establish a campus in India from anywhere in the world is Australia's Deakin University at GIFT City. This opens a new chapter in Australia-India education ties, and this is only the beginning," Australian High Commissioner Philip Green said, as per PTI.

"The opening is a testament to the Australian education system, India's progressive education policy and the warm and close relations between our nations. Later in 2024, we look forward to celebrating the opening of India's second foreign branch campus in GIFT City by the University of Wollongong, also from Australia," he added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her previous year's Budget speech, had announced the government's intention to permit the establishment of world-class foreign universities in Gandhinagar's GIFT City. These institutions will be exempt from domestic regulations. The move aims to enhance the availability of trained professionals in the financial services sector.

