Maldives tourism row: China’s Xi Jinping, Maldives’ Mohamed Muizzu hold extensive talks, sign 20 key agreements

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu held extensive talks on Wednesday, culminating in the signing of 20 key agreements. These included a notable pact on tourism cooperation, marking the enhancement of their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

This visit to China is Muizzu's first state visit, making him the first foreign head of state China has welcomed this year, a clear indication of the significance both nations assign to their bilateral ties.

President Xi emphasized China's respect and support for the Maldives in its pursuit of a development path that aligns with its national circumstances. In addition, China stands with the Maldives in its commitment to protect its national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national dignity, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

President Xi and President Muizzu have declared an upgrade in bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership. The 20 agreements signed span various sectors including tourism, disaster risk management, blue economy, and digital economy investment.

China will also offer grant assistance to the Maldives, the amount of which is yet to be disclosed. The agreements also involve a joint acceleration of the Belt and Road Initiative Cooperation Plan, a social housing project on Fushidhiggaru Falhu, fisheries product processing factories, and the re-development of Male’ and Villimale’ Roads Development Projects.

President Muizzu and his wife Sajida Mohammad received a ceremonial red carpet welcome at the Great Hall of People. A state banquet was later hosted in their honour by President Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan.

It must be highlighted here that President Muizzu's trip to China has been overshadowed by a diplomatic dispute with India. This follows derogatory comments made by his ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the release of an EU Election Observation Mission report. The report claimed that the ruling coalition of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and the People's National Congress (PNC) exploited anti-India sentiments and spread false information during the 2023 presidential elections, which Muizzu won.

The EU report cast doubts on the legitimacy of President Muizzu's presidential victory last November. At the time, he was a member of the PPM, led by the pro-China ex-President Abdullah Yameen, who is currently incarcerated for corruption. After his election, President Muizzu distanced himself from his former mentor, Yameen, and decided to implement his own foreign and domestic policies.

During Yameen's tenure, China was involved in significant infrastructure projects in the Maldives, sparking allegations of debt traps by some prominent Maldivian politicians.

Yameen, currently imprisoned for corruption, left the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) due to his discontent with Muizzu. He has established his own party to challenge Muizzu. Both parties have been criticised by the European Union for promoting an anti-India campaign.

Meanwhile, according to the Maldives Tourism Ministry, India, Russia and China were the largest tourist markets for the Maldives in 2023. However, after the derogatory remarks on PM Modi, a decrease in reservations from Indian tourists has been reported.

The bilateral trade between China and Maldives in 2022 was $451.29 million, with China's exports contributing the entire amount and Maldives' exports totalling to $60,000.

(With PTI inputs)

