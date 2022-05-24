What is the Quad Fellowship? How to apply to study in the US; check eligibility

The Quad Fellowship was launched by US President Biden, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during the Quad Summit in Tokyo on Tuesday. The applications will remain open till June 30. The first batch of Quad Fellows will arrive on campus in autumn 2023.

The Quad leaders will open applications for the fellowship that will sponsor 100 US, Indian, Australian and Japanese students to study in the US for graduate degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

“The Quad Fellowship empowers exceptional STEM graduate students to advance research and innovation throughout their careers with a lens of positive social impact. It does so by providing scholarships, immersive and inspiring events at the nexus of STEM and society, mentorship and career-advancing programming, and cross-cultural exchange opportunities,” the White House said in a briefing statement.

How to apply:

Confirm your eligibility by reviewing the criteria provided on the Quad Fellowship website

Complete online application form, which is yet to be released, by the deadline of June 30, 2022 at 5pm EST

Resume, transcript, and three letters of recommendation, and all application material must be in English. If not, you must submit a translated transcript, signed and certified by your institution of an official translator

Await notification for the next steps by mid-July

Eligibility

You must be at least 18 years of age at the time of submission

You must be citizens or legal permanent residents of US, Australia, Japan, or India

Have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a STEM field by August 2023

Must have superior academic achievement at the undergraduate level

Master's or PhD can apply if they are enrolled in a qualified academic program during their time as a Fellow (i.e., August 2023 - May 2024)

Timeline

June 30, 2022: Application closes

July-October 2022: Application review period

October 2022: Quad Fellows selection and beginning of pre-Fellowship programming

August 2023: Residential experience and beginning of fellowship programming

Summer 2024: Senior fellowship (alumni) programming begins

Also read: Quad Summit: PM Modi hails mutual cooperation in opening remarks