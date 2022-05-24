What is the Quad Fellowship? How to apply to study in the US; check eligibility

The Quad Fellowship was launched by US President Biden, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during the Quad Summit in Tokyo on Tuesday. The applications will remain open till June 30. The first batch of Quad Fellows will arrive on campus in autumn 2023.
The Quad leaders will open applications for the fellowship that will sponsor 100 US, Indian, Australian and Japanese students to study in the US for graduate degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.
“The Quad Fellowship empowers exceptional STEM graduate students to advance research and innovation throughout their careers with a lens of positive social impact. It does so by providing scholarships, immersive and inspiring events at the nexus of STEM and society, mentorship and career-advancing programming, and cross-cultural exchange opportunities,” the White House said in a briefing statement.
How to apply:
Eligibility
Timeline
Also read: Quad Summit: PM Modi hails mutual cooperation in opening remarks
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today