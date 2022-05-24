Quad Summit: PM Modi hails mutual cooperation in opening remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Japan to attend the Quad Summit said in his opening remarks that the group has a constructive agenda for the Indo-Pacific region and is a force for good. He also congratulated Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his recent win and said that the fact that he is attending the summit a day after assuming charge shows his commitment to Quad.

“It is a matter of great joy to be among friends in Tokyo today. First of all, I want to congratulate Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for his recent victory. To be among us 24 hours after taking charge shows the strength of the Quad friendship and your commitment towards it,” he said.

“Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust, and our determination is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers,” said the Prime Minister.

My remarks at the Quad Leaders Meeting in Tokyo. https://t.co/WzN5lC8J4v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2022

PM Modi further added, “At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us.”

He said that despite the adverse situation of COVID-19, Quad increased its coordination for vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, and economic cooperation. “It has ensured peace, prosperity and stability in Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi said at the Quad Leaders' Summit.

US President Joe Biden, who is also attending the summit said, “The US will be a strong, steady and enduring partner in the Indo-Pacific. We are Indo-Pacific powers. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values and vision we have.”

PM Modi will attend the Quad Summit at 10:25 am today, followed by the launch of the Quad fellowship at 12:30 pm. Japanese PM Kishida will host the Quad lunch at 12:45 pm. PM Modi will then hold bilateral meetings with President Biden at 2:30 pm, PM Albanese at 4 pm, and PM Kishida at 6:10 pm.

