Will JEE Main Results be out today? Here’s what you need to know

Results for the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEE) 202, which were supposed to be out today, have been delayed. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not, however, announced the date and time of announcing the JEE Main results. Once announced, candidates can check the results for JEE Mains on the official websites – ntaresults.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are not allowed to apply for revaluation or rechecking of their results.

Steps to check JEE Main results

Step 1: Visit the official JEE MAIN website

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘JEE Main Result 2021- Session 4’ on the homepage

Step 3: Key in details like name and roll number and hit the ‘Submit’ option

Step 4: Your JEE MAIN result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save for your future reference

Besides this, JEE Advanced registration will also begin today afternoon. Top 2.5 lakh JEE MAIN qualifiers are allowed to appear in the JEE Advanced examinations 2021. JEE Main session 4 exams were held from August 26 to September 2. Total 7.32 lakh candidates registered for the fourth session of the engineering entrance exam.

JEE Mains was conducted in four sessions to offer students some flexibility and a chance to improve their scores. First phase of the exam was held in February and the second in March. Third and fourth sessions were held on July 20-25 and July 27-August 2 respectively.

