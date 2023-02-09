XLRI secures 100% placements for two flagship programmes; highest offer at Rs 1.1 crore

Xavier School of Management on Wednesday announced that it has achieved 100 per cent placements for the batch of 2021-2023. The highest international package offered is Rs 1.1 crore for the Human Resource (HR) domain.

The placement drive was conducted for its two flagship programmes -- two-year post graduate diploma in management for human resource management (HRM) and the two-year postgraduate diploma in management for business management (BM).

All 463 candidates secured offers through the final recruitment process, XLRI said in a statement.

It added that a total of 117 recruiters participated in the process, making 484 domestic offers and three international offers.

The highest domestic offer of Rs 78.2 lakh per annum was made from the ITES sector, whereas the highest international offer of Rs 1.1 crore per annum was for the HR domain. Candidates also received multiple offers in Germany and UAE.

The average salary witnessed a rise from Rs 30.7 lakhs per annum to Rs 32.7 lakhs per annum.

The median salary offered to the batch stood at Rs 30 lakhs per annum with the top 10th and 25th percentile average being Rs 57.7 lakhs and Rs 46.8 lakhs per annum, respectively, XLRI stated.

This year, a total of 30 new recruiters participated in the placement process. The new final recruiters included Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Emaar Properties, HSBC, Indigo Edge, Mercedes Benz, Nykaa, Samagra Governance, Shell, Zomato, among others.

The top domains based on the roles offered were consulting, sales and marketing and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, with consulting firms extending offers to 29 per cent of the candidates.

Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Bain & Company, BCG, PayTM, and PwC made the highest number of offers amongst other legacy recruiters such as Aditya Birla Group, American Express, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, P&G, TAS, Microsoft, and others. Other new recruiters included DTDC, EY Parthenon, Pine Labs, Redseer Strategy Consultants, and Texas Instruments.

