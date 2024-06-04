Amravati Lok Sabha 2024 results Live: BJP's Navneet Rana takes early lead

With the results for the 2024 General Elections underway, in Amravati in Maharashtra, BJP's Navneet Rana has taken early leads. Amravati is one of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats and is currently represented by independent leader Navnit Ravi Rana.

In the 2024 elections, notable candidates include Navneet Rana, now representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Balwant Basawant Wankhede of the Indian National Congress, and Kumari Prajakta Tarkeshwar Pillewan of the Vanchit Bahujan Agadi.

For the BJP, Amravati represents one of the toughest challenges in Maharashtra, as the party has never won a Lok Sabha election from this constituency. Navneet Rana, who previously won as an independent in the 2019 elections with support from the Congress and NCP, ran on an anti-BJP and anti-Modi platform.

However, the political landscape has dramatically shifted over the past five months, affecting Rana as well. The actor-turned-politician, once a vocal critic of the BJP, now faces a significant challenge in retaining her seat under the saffron party's banner.

The demographic makeup of Amravati, particularly its significant Muslim and Dalit populations, continues to play a crucial role in the electoral outcome. This demographic composition has historically been a major hurdle for the BJP, contributing to their lack of success in the constituency.

With the election results imminent, the political fate of Amravati and its candidates will soon be revealed, making it a focal point in Maharashtra's electoral landscape.