ISRO successfully launches LVM3-M6 rocket with BlueBird Block-2 satellite, setting new records

On Wednesday, ISRO achieved another significant milestone in its space exploration journey, successfully launching the LVM3-M6 rocket carrying the next-generation US communication satellite, BlueBird Block-2, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This mission highlights India's growing prowess in space technology and the critical role of ISRO’s heavy-lift vehicle, LVM3, in global space ventures.

The LVM3, ISRO’s most powerful rocket, is known for its ability to carry large payloads into space, making it essential for missions requiring high payload capacity. In this mission, LVM3-M6 successfully placed the 6,100 kg BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). This makes the BlueBird Block-2 the heaviest payload ever launched by the LVM3, setting a new benchmark for the rocket’s capabilities.

The satellite launch is part of a commercial mission, underlining ISRO's growing role in the international space market. The BlueBird Block-2 satellite was launched as part of a partnership between ISRO and U.S.-based AST SpaceMobile, aimed at providing global mobile broadband coverage. The satellite's primary objective is to enhance communication networks by providing mobile connectivity across underserved regions, especially in remote areas.

The livestream of the LVM3 launch began at 8:54 AM IST on ISRO’s official channels, offering viewers around the world a front-row seat to the launch. The rocket’s trajectory followed the predicted path, with key stages like second stage separation and the successful separation of the BlueBird satellite from the rocket unfolding as planned. The live updates provided a moment-by-moment view of the mission’s progress.

Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, lauded the successful launch, stating, "With the visionary patronage of PM Modi, ISRO continues to achieve one success after another, reiterating India’s growing prowess in space technology." He extended his congratulations to the ISRO team, further emphasising India’s significant achievements in space exploration.

LVM3 has a history of successful missions, including the Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and OneWeb satellite launches. This latest mission further reinforces ISRO’s reputation as a global leader in space innovation and technology.

With this launch, ISRO continues to push the boundaries of space exploration, setting the stage for even more ambitious missions in the future.