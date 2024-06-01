Baramati Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE: Who will win the battles of Pawars? Axis My India exit polls shortly

In the heart of Pune district, Maharashtra, lies the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, a bastion of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). For 27 years, the Pawar family has maintained a firm grip on this seat, making it a symbol of their enduring political influence.

But in 2024, things are a little complicated. With the NCP splitting between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar faction, this time Sule is pitted against her own family member, Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar.

The story of Baramati is intertwined with the legacy of NCP President Sharad Pawar. Pawar himself represented Baramati as a Member of Parliament for five terms, cementing his stature as a key political figure. His daughter, Supriya Sule, has continued this legacy, serving as an MP for three terms. Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew, also held the seat once, reinforcing the family's deep-rooted connection to the constituency. The Baramati parliamentary constituency comprises six Assembly seats: Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasla, and Daund.

The 2019 Mandate

The 2019 Lok Sabha election reaffirmed the Pawar family's dominance in Baramati. Supriya Sule retained the seat, securing an impressive 6,86,714 votes. Her closest competitor, BJP candidate Kanchan Rahul Kul, garnered 5,30,940 votes, while Padalkar Navnath of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi came in third with 44,134 votes. Despite the fierce competition, Sule's victory underscored the continued support and trust the electorate placed in the Pawar family.

The 2014 Mandate

The 2014 Lok Sabha elections posed a significant challenge due to the sweeping Modi wave across the country. Nevertheless, Supriya Sule managed to hold onto the Baramati seat, winning 5,21,562 votes. Her main opponent, Mahadev Jankar of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, received 4,51,843 votes. Suresh Khopade of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) finished third with 26,396 votes. Sule's ability to secure the seat amid a national trend favoring the BJP highlighted the enduring influence and loyalty commanded by the Pawar family in Baramati.

The political narrative of Baramati is a testament to the Pawar family's sustained leadership and connection with the constituency's voters. As the 2024 General Elections approach, all eyes are once again on Baramati to see if the Pawar legacy will continue to hold sway in this storied stronghold.

