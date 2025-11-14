Bihar Election Results 2025: Maithili Thakur wins hearts to becoming Bihar’s youngest MLA 

Bihar Election Results: Despite naysayers questioning 25-year-old Maithili Thakur’s credentials and political experience, the young singer did not only bag the Alinagar seat, she also led BJP’s breakthrough into the RJD stronghold.

By the 20th round, Thakur was leading with a sizeable 70,044 votes leaving her heavyweight rival Binod Mishra from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) behind with 63,090 votes.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Thakur said she seeks to prove that a 25-year-old woman MLA can work “at the same speed or even faster” than others. She promised to take on developmental works but said renaming Alinagar to Sitanagar would be one of her priorities. Speaking to India Today TV, Thakur said it would be a great honour for her to rename Alinagar to Sitanagar as is the wish of the people. She had earlier said that her aim was only to serve the people of Bihar.

The average age of the candidates in Bihar is around 51 years. Before her, a 26-year-old Tauseef Alam, an independent candidate in 2005, and Tejashwi Yadav who was 26-year-old in 2015 were the youngest candidates.

WHO IS MAITHILI THAKUR?

Advertisement

Maithili Thakur, born on 25 July 2000 in Madhubani, Bihar, established herself as a significant figure in Indian music. Raised in a family deeply connected to classical and folk traditions, she received training from her father and grandfather, which laid the foundation for her future accomplishments. Her capacity to blend classical discipline with folk melodies contributed to her widespread appeal across the country.

Her early education took place at home, joined an MCD school in Delhi when she reached Class 5. Maithili’s outstanding musical ability became apparent during these formative years, resulting in a scholarship to Bal Bhavan International School. This allowed her to balance rigorous Indian classical and Maithili folk music training with formal studies.

Upon completing her 12th grade, Maithili enrolled at Delhi University, graduating in 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts from Atmaram Sanatan Dharma College. Throughout her academic period, she managed to maintain an active music career, demonstrating disciplined time management in order to excel in both spheres.

Advertisement

Maithili’s emergence into national prominence was facilitated by her use of social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. Her performances, particularly of traditional folk repertoires, attracted millions of followers. She further broadened her audience through multiple appearances in reality competitions, most notably as the first runner-up in Rising Star 2017, which played a key role in cementing her profile in the Indian music industry.

Her family remains central to her musical activities. Alongside her two brothers, Ayachi and Rishabh, Maithili forms a trio that focuses on Indian devotional and folk genres. Their collaborative efforts have resulted in hundreds of recordings, contributing to the preservation and popularisation of regional music forms. Maithili credits her father, Ramesh Thakur, as both mentor and guide, while her mother, Pooja Thakur, supports the family’s musical pursuits.

In 2021, she received the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from Sangeet Natak Akademi.