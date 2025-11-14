Rs 10,000 transfer, liquor ban: Did women power Nitish Kumar's historic return?

Nitish Kumar–led NDA is heading for a landslide victory in Bihar. The NDA - comprising the BJP, JDU, LJP, RLM, and HAM - was leading on 190-plus seats, far above the 122 required to form a government. As of 12 pm, the NDA was ahead in 187 seats: BJP on 87, JDU 75, and Chirag Paswan's LJP 20.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Mahagathbandhan, meanwhile, has collapsed in Bihar. The RJD slipped from 75 seats in 2020 to 36 this time, while the Congress fell from 19 seats to just 6.

Women voters may have been the force behind Nitish Kumar's historic return for a record 10th term. There was also a perceived emotional factor at play - many believed this could be Nitish's last election and credited him with pulling Bihar out of what was once described as Jungle Raj. Voters appear to have rewarded him for two decades of governance.

Rs 10,000 direct transfer for women

Ahead of the polls, the NDA launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a Rs 7,500-crore DBT scheme to promote self-employment among women. Under this scheme, 1.2 crore women received Rs 10,000 each. This built on Nitish's earlier initiatives: 50% reservation for women in panchayats (2006) and 35% quota in state government jobs (2013).

Advertisement

As per the Election Commission, women outvoted men in 37 of Bihar's 38 districts - a strong indication of their support for the chief minister.

The EC data showed women outnumbered men by 14% or more in turnout in seven districts, and by over 10% in another ten districts. Patna was the only district where men voted more than women. Overall turnout was 67.13%, the highest ever in Bihar. Women's turnout was 71.78%, compared to 62.98% for men.

Liquor ban fears: Why women backed Nitish

It is also believed that fears over a potential rollback of prohibition worked in Nitish's favour. Tejashwi Yadav and Prashant Kishor's promise to relax or revoke the liquor ban reportedly alarmed women, many of whom say they have suffered domestic violence linked to alcohol abuse.

Advertisement

Bihar has been a dry state since April 2016, when Nitish Kumar's government imposed a complete prohibition on the manufacture, sale, and consumption of liquor. Though enforcement has faced criticism, women largely do not blame Nitish for the ban's shortcomings - they blame those buying spurious liquor at inflated prices.

Tejashwi Yadav had promised that an INDIA bloc government would exempt toddy, a traditional palm drink, from prohibition laws - a move seen as aimed at wooing the Pasi community. The signalling, however, seems to have reinforced women's support for Nitish.

