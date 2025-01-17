Delhi assembly elections 2025: BJP to release 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto today. Here's what the saffron party might promise

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its manifesto for the Delhi elections 2025 on Friday at 2 pm. The BJP's manifesto could strike a balance between freebies, subsidies and infrastructure development.

Dubbed Sankalp Patra, the saffron party's manifesto could comprise a cash-for-women assistance scheme for women. The BJP may propose a monthly financial aid scheme for women ranging between ₹2,500-₹3,000, as per media reports.

If voted to power, the party could also promise to extend the free bus rides scheme for women to male students and senior citizens. There will be no age restrictions for male students and every citizen. In case of senior citizens, every citizen aged above 60 would be eligible for this scheme.

Besides this, the party is expected to promise subsidies such as up to 300 free units of electricity for households and up to 500 free units of electricity for religious places.

The saffron party may also focus on providing affordable housing through the "jaha jhuggi, waha makaan" offering. The party is also likely to offer a solar policy like the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, cleaning up the Yamuna river within one year and razing of garbage mountains.

Moreover, existing schemes such as university special buses and woman-only buses will be renewed to ensure safe transportation. The fleet of CNG and electric buses will also be likely increases.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has promised to hike the monthly financial aid for women from ₹1,000 to ₹2,100. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has also promised the 'Sanjeevi Yojana' to provide free healthcare to those aged above 60 years.

He has also promised a slew of doles to the autorickshaw drivers. His promises to the autorickshaw drivers of Delhi include life and accident insurance worth ₹15 lakh, financial assistance of ₹1 lakh for their daughters' weddings, and a ₹2,500 uniform allowance twice a year.

The Congress announced that it will fulfill its 5 guarantees to the people of Delhi if elected to power. The party has promised to offer LPG cylinders at ₹500, free electricity upto 300 units, and free ration kits to residents.

Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will take place on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.