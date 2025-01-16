Delhi assembly elections 2025: Congress to fulfill 5 guarantees if elected to power, promises LPG cylinder at ₹500

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the grand old Congress party will fulfill its 5 guarantees if elected to power in Delhi. The grand old party would also give LPG cylinders at ₹500, free electricity upto 300 units, and free ration kits to the residents.

Introducing the 'Mehngai Mukt Yojana', Reddy said at a press conference: "Congress will fulfil its five guarantees if it will be elected to power in Delhi."

Besides this, the Congress previously announced its Pyaari Didi Yojana, promising a monthly monetary grant of ₹2,500 to women. The scheme is said to be modelled on the Ladki Bahin Yojana that turned the ruling NDA's fortunes in Maharashtra.

The party also announced a 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', aimed at providing free health insurance of up to ₹25 lakh. It also promised to give ₹8,500 per month to educated and unemployed youngsters in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to roll out 8-10 poll promises in its manifesto. These promises may include free electricity, water, health, education, tirth yatra, and bus rides for women.

To be titled Kejriwal's Guarantee, the AAP manfesto will also focus on infrastructural development in Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, is readying to beat the AAP in its own game.

The BJP's manifesto for Delhi polls is likely to feature a direct counter to the freebies offered by the AAP government, as per media reports.

Two major policies likely to be included in the saffron party's manifesto -- cash-for-women assistance scheme along the lines of Ladki Bahin scheme and extending the ambit of the free bus rides scheme to male students and senior citizens.

This cash-for-women assistance scheme is seen as a direct counter to the AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana. The BJP's monthly aid for women can range between ₹2,500-₹3,000. The free bus rides scheme for male students is unlikely to have any age restrictions and anybody can avail it by furnishing an identity card.

Delhi is all set to vote on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.