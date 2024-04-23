Himanta Biswa Sarma's big claim on Kerala Congress: Some leaders want to form regional party, align with BJP

Assam Chief Minister and one of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) star campaigners Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday made a huge claim regarding the Congress party in Kerala. Sarma said in an interview that some leaders of the Congress discussed with him the possibility of forming a regional party after breaking away from the Congress.

Related Articles

The fiery Assam CM further said discussions took place in Delhi with plans for the regional party to align with the BJP for the upcoming 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. He, however, added that these talks have been put on hold and are likely to resume post the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"We had two or three rounds of discussions in Delhi but we decided not to discuss it prior to the Lok Sabha elections. The discussions can be resumed after the Lok Sabha polls. I am sure the discussions will happen after the polls," Sarma told the Asianet news channel in a recent interview.

At a rally, the BJP star campaigner claimed that Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi asked Congress workers to not raise the party flag during his campaign in the Lok Sabha constituency.

"If the Congress waves its flag, then the Muslim League will also take out tis flags. Now what happened? Both of them are not using their flags. But BJP workers will never do that," Sarma took a dig at the Muslim League and the Congress.

Not only this, Sarma also highlighted Gandhi's remarks at a rally and asked why Kerala's incumbent CM Pinarayi Vijayan was not arrested despite several allegations against him. He noted the Gandhi scion would ask why Arvind Kejriwal was not arrested.

"Now, when Kejriwal was arrested, Gandhi became close to him. The same will happen if Vijayan is arrested," Sarma claimed.

Besides this, Sarma asserted at several poll rallies in Kerala that a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is significant for India and only PM Narendra Modi has the determination to enact it. Criticising the Congress and the Left, the Assam Chief Minister said they lack the resolve to introduce the UCC.

Furthermore, he claimed that there were many attempts to spread canards about the situation in Manipur. He said the violence in the state was an issue between two communities and not Hindus and Christians. Voting across 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 26. Top seats to watch include Wayanad, Thrissur, Attingal, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram.