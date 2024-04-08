Himanta Biswa Sarma attacks Rahul Gandhi: 'Exodus of Assam Congress leaders began after Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that an exodus of Congress leaders began soon after Rahul Gandhi's nationwide Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the northeastern state. He added that this exodus from the grand old party is still continuing. Sarma further claimed that more leaders of the Congress will join the BJP fold after the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he (Rahul Gandhi) did a lot of political (harakiri) on the roads. People, including Congress leaders, got very offended. That helped us a lot," Sarma told news agency PTI in an interview. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed through Assam from January 18-25. During this yatra, the Gandhi scion called Sarma the "most corrupt CM of India".

He further claimed that all Congress leaders, including the grand old party's Assam head Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the saffron party soon. Sarma said that nowadays, Congress headquarters or district offices are full of empty chairs and rooms.

He said that several Congress members and leaders have joined the BJP across the northeastern state as they were dissatisfied after the grand old party published its list of nominess for Lok Sabha elections. Sarma said there are 2-3 leaders whose fathers were former CMs who cannot come to the BJP, referring to Debabrata Saikia (son of Hiteshwar Saikia), Gaurav Gogoi (son of Tarun Gogoi), and Diganta Barman (son of Bhumidhar Barman).

What does Himanta do different?

Sarma further explained that Rahul Gandhi does not know the culture and/or sensitivities of a particular state. The Assam CM, who travels all over India to campaign for the BJP, said that he takes briefing and debriefing before entering a state to ensure that nothing goes wrong.

"Rahul doesn't know the culture of a state. He doesn't study or discuss with his colleagues. He comes and irritates people. If we go to a state, we will have a proper briefing like who are the cultural icons, what things are to be said or not to be said and what are the sensitivities of that state," Sarma added.

Himanta schools Rahul on lack of research

According to Sarma, Rahul Gandhi directly or indirectly ends up humiliating the local people due to this lack of research, which creates a problem for the state Congress leaders. Moreover, he condemned Rahul Gandhi for taking up issues such as caste census and Manipur violence without having a grasp of the ground situation.

He added that the issue of caste census may be relevant in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh but not in Assam as the Assamese society does not believe in casteism. Commenting on whether it was the Assam Congress' fault for not briefing Gandhi before his visit, Sarma called the Congress MP from Wayanad an "impatient person".

"Getting an audience for the briefing is the problem. You have to give time, you have to have patience. He (Gandhi) is an impatient person. You need a lot of patience to understand the culture, anthropology and geography. So, you have to give at least two hours before you come to a state," the Assam CM, who was once associated with the grand old party, explained.