Hyderabad Lok Sabha election results 2024 live: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi wins with margin of 3.38 lakh votes against BJP’s Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad Lok Sabha election 2024 results: It is David versus Goliath in Hyderabad this year. Will David cause an upset or will Goliath continue to reign supreme? That makes Hyderabad one of the most closely-followed fights in Lok Sabha elections 2024. The current All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi will face Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhavi Latha.

HYDERABAD LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024 RESULTS LATEST UPDATE:

HYDERABAD SEAT DECLARED: Asaduddin Owaisi wins with a margin of over 3.38 lakh votes

Owaisi expands vote margin over Latha with 3.16 lakh votes

Asaduddin Owaisi is winning with a large margin of over 2.33 lakh votes over Latha

Owaisi is leading with a margin of 28,945 votes

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi takes early lead over BJP's Madhavi Latha

Both Owaisi and Latha hail from the Old City. Latha has made promises to focus on developmental issues in the Old City of Hyderabad. Latha has also promised the abolition of triple talaq, in collaboration with Muslim women’s groups. Owaisi believes the abolition of triple talaq to be ‘unconstitutional’.

Owaisi has often spoken about the political representation of minorities. He has often been a vocal critic of the BJP.

According to the Axis My India-India Today exit poll, Hyderabad witnessed a tough fight, with Latha putting up a brave front.

HYDERABAD LOK SABHA: MADHAVI LATHA VS ASADUDDIN OWAISI

Madhavi Latha is a social worker and a Bharatnatyam dancer. She is also the chairperson of corporate hospital, Virinchi Hospitals, as well as that of Lopamudra Charitable Trust that provides healthcare, education and livelihood to underprivileged people.

Latha is the first woman candidate from the BJP to be fielded in the Hyderabad seat that is a stronghold of the AIMIM. The Hyderabad seat has been the bastion of the Owaisi family, who have a key role to play in the fielding and subsequent election of candidates.

Asaduddin Owaisi himself has been the MP from Hyderabad for four straight terms since 2004. He won the 2019 elections by a margin of over 2.80 lakh votes, and commanded a vote share of 64 per cent. Before Owaisi, his father late Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was elected from the Hyderabad seat for six straight terms up to 2004, when he retired citing his failing health.

On the day of polling in Hyderabad, Owaisi told reporters that while every election is not the same, he is confident that they would win. He said that people do not agree with BJP’s ideology and are dissatisfied with his statements on the minority community.

Madhavi Latha believes that people will vote for development, and to change the lives of the downtrodden, Dalits, poor and the elderly.

Congress' candidate Mohammed Sameer Waliullah and BRS candidate G Srinivas Yadav are also in the fray.