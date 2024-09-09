'If we don't receive news today...': Haryana AAP chief Sushil Gupta's gauntlet to Congress on pre-poll alliance

Haryana has turned into a political akhada of sorts for the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2024 assembly elections on October 5. AAP Haryana chief Sushil Gupta on Monday said that the party was ready to contest all 90 seats in the upcoming state polls if a decision regarding alliance with the Congress was not made by today evening.

Gupta added that they have not received any final word on AAP's alliance with the Congress in Haryana. He added that the AAP's Haryana unit is ready to release a list of candidates for all 90 seats by today evening.

"As AAP Haryana chief, I'm preparing for 90 assembly seats. We haven't received news about the alliance from high command. If we don't receive news today, we'll release our list for all 90 seats by evening," Gupta said.

Sushil Gupta is not the only AAP leader to raise concerns on the uncertainty over the party's alliance with the Congress. AAP MP Sanjay Singh also said earlier in the day that the party is fully prepared in Haryana.

Singh said that the last date for filing nominations is September 12, while adding there is little time left. The AAP MP also said that the process of picking candidates for the Haryana elections is done.

Singh noted that the candidate list for Haryana will be released as soon as they get permission from the party high command. Seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the AAP are currently underway.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is leading the discussions on behalf of the AAP.

On Sunday, Chadha said he is hopeful of a positive outcome, adding that it would be a 'win-win' situation for both the Congress and the AAP. The Congress and the AAP previously reached an in-principle agreement to jointly contest the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, India Today reported citing sources.

The talks reportedly hit a roadblock as the AAP was firm on its seat demands. While AAP demanded around 20 seats under the alliance, Congress leaders said the AAP would be given seats in single digits.

AAP was also firm on getting key assembly seats including Kalayat and at least one seat in Kurukshetra. Meanwhile, the Congress has released its first list of candidates for Haryana, wherein Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be contesting from Julana seat.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been fielded from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloli seat whereas former Karnal Mayor and incumbent MLA from the Sadhaura constituency has been awarded a party ticket again.