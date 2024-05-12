'Is he a PM candidate of the INDI alliance?': Smriti Irani takes dig at Rahul on debate with PM Modi

Union Minister Smriti Irani asked Rahul Gandhi “if he is a PM candidate of the INDI alliance” after the Congress leader accepted an invitation to debate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on crucial election issues.

Irani also questioned Rahul’s ability to engage in a debate with Prime Minister Modi given his reluctance to contest in his historical stronghold, Amethi.

Responding to Rahul's challenge for a debate, Irani, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Amethi, said, "Firstly, the person who does not have the courage to contest against a normal BJP worker in his so-called castle, should refrain from boasting. Secondly, who wants to sit at level with PM Modi and have a debate, I want to ask him if he is a PM candidate of the INDI alliance?"

The Amethi constituency was a Congress bastion and was represented by Rahul from 2004 until his defeat in 2019. Last week, he filed his nomination papers from the Raebareli seat, a constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades.

The former Congress chief’s acceptance of the debate invitation came in response to Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah, and journalist N Ram, who had extended the invitation in a non-partisan effort to foster informed decision-making among citizens.

The Congress leader had said that both he and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge agreed that such a debate would help people understand "our respective vision and enable them to make an informed choice".

स्वस्थ लोकतंत्र के लिए प्रमुख दलों का एक मंच से अपना विज़न देश के समक्ष रखना एक सकारात्मक पहल होगी।



कांग्रेस इस पहल का स्वागत करती है और चर्चा का निमंत्रण स्वीकार करती है।



देश प्रधानमंत्री जी से भी इस संवाद में हिस्सा लेने की अपेक्षा करता है।

"It is also critical to put to rest any unsubstantiated allegations attributed to our respective parties. As the principal parties fighting the election, the public deserve to hear from their leaders directly," Gandhi said in his reply to the invitation, adding he was "100 percent" prepared to take on PM Modi in a debate but claimed the PM would not agree.

"The General Election for the 18th Lok Sabha has already reached its midpoint. During rallies and public addresses, members of both the BJP, the party in power, and the INC, the principal opposition party, have asked important questions relating to the core of our constitutional democracy. The Prime Minister has publicly challenged the Congress on reservations, Article 370 and wealth redistribution. Congress president Mallikarjin Kharge has questioned the Prime Minister on possible mutilation of the Constitution, Electoral Bond scheme and the government's response to China, and also challenged him to a public debate," the letter said.

"...we believe that citizens would hugely benefit by hearing directly from our political leaders through a public debate on a non-partisan and non-commercial platform. It would be ideal if the public heard not just the question of each side but also the responses. We are of the view that this would help to strengthen our democratic process immensely...” the invitation sent to PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi on May 10 read.