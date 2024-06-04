Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: State-wise seats by Congress, BJP, TMC and others

As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls is underway, trends in the results show a surprising shift. The BJP is unlikely to cross the majority mark as they have only reached 240 mark and are not expected to reach 275 mark. The NDA is leading in only about 300 seats, while the INDIA opposition bloc is making significant gains, leading in 230 seats.
The BJP is leading in 243 seats, which is 29 seats short of a majority and 62 seats fewer than in the 2019 elections.
If these trends continue, the BJP will need strong support from its NDA alliances to form the government. Instead of reaching the "400 paar" goal, the BJP might have to rely on a fragile majority, depending on its alliances staying united.
In Uttar Pradesh, INDIA Bloc has made a comeback with Samajwadi Party and Congress has got significant gains in the state and are leading in 34 seats, Meanwhile, BJP-led NDA is leading in 35 seats.
Uttar Pradesh Election Results
|Party-Alliance
|Lok Sabha Seats
|BJP
|33
|Samajwadi Party
|36
|Congress
|7
|RLD
|2
|Apna Dal
|1
Maharashtra Election Results
|Party-Alliance
|Lok Sabha Seats
|Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) - SHSUBT
|10
|Nationalist Congress Party - NCP
|1
|Indian National Congress - INC
|12
|Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP
|11
|Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar - NCPSP
|7
|Shiv Sena - SHS
|6
Tamil Nadu Election Results
|Party-Alliance
|Lok Sabha Seats
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - DMK
|22
|Indian National Congress - INC
|9
|Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - VCK
|2
|Communist Party of India - CPI
|2
|Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M)
|2
|Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - MDMK
|1
West Bengal Election Results
|Party-Alliance
|Lok Sabha Seats
|All India Trinamool Congress - AITC
|29
|Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP
|12
|Indian National Congress - INC
|1
Bihar Election Results
|Party-Alliance
|Lok Sabha Seats
|Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP
|12
|Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - HAMS
|1
|Janata Dal (United) - JD(U)
|12
|Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) - LJPRV
|5
|Rashtriya Janata Dal - RJD
|4
|Indian National Congress - INC
|3
|Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L)
|2
Madhya Pradesh Election Results
|Party-Alliance
|Lok Sabha Seats
|BJP
|29
|Congress
|0
Gujarat Election Results
|Party-Alliance
|Lok Sabha Results
|Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP
|25
|Indian National Congress - INC
|1
Karnataka Election Results
|Party-Alliance
|Lok Sabha Results
|Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP
|17
|Indian National Congress - INC
|9
|Janata Dal (Secular) - JD(S)
|2
Telangana Election Results
|Party-Alliance
|Lok Sabha Results
|Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP
|8
|Indian National Congress - INC
|8
|All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen - AIMIM
|1
Kerala Election Results
|Party-Alliance
|Lok Sabha Results
|Indian National Congress - INC
|14
|Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M)
|1
|Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP
|1
|Revolutionary Socialist Party - RSP
|1
|Indian Union Muslim League - IUML
|2
|Kerala Congress - KEC
|1
Andhra Pradesh Election Results
|Party-Alliance
|Lok Sabha Results
|Telugu Desam - TDP
|16
|Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP
|3
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party - YSRCP
|4
|Janasena Party - JnP
|2
Odisha Election Results
|Party-Alliance
|Lok Sabha Results
|Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP
|20
|Biju Janata Dal - BJD
|0
|Indian National Congress - INC
|1
