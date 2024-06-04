Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: State-wise seats by Congress, BJP, TMC and others

As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls is underway, trends in the results show a surprising shift. The BJP is unlikely to cross the majority mark as they have only reached 240 mark and are not expected to reach 275 mark. The NDA is leading in only about 300 seats, while the INDIA opposition bloc is making significant gains, leading in 230 seats.

The BJP is leading in 243 seats, which is 29 seats short of a majority and 62 seats fewer than in the 2019 elections.

If these trends continue, the BJP will need strong support from its NDA alliances to form the government. Instead of reaching the "400 paar" goal, the BJP might have to rely on a fragile majority, depending on its alliances staying united.

In Uttar Pradesh, INDIA Bloc has made a comeback with Samajwadi Party and Congress has got significant gains in the state and are leading in 34 seats, Meanwhile, BJP-led NDA is leading in 35 seats.

Uttar Pradesh Election Results

Party-Alliance Lok Sabha Seats BJP 33 Samajwadi Party 36 Congress 7 RLD 2 Apna Dal 1

Maharashtra Election Results

Party-Alliance Lok Sabha Seats Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) - SHSUBT 10 Nationalist Congress Party - NCP 1 Indian National Congress - INC 12 Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 11 Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar - NCPSP 7 Shiv Sena - SHS 6

Tamil Nadu Election Results

Party-Alliance Lok Sabha Seats Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - DMK 22 Indian National Congress - INC 9 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - VCK 2 Communist Party of India - CPI 2 Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) 2 Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - MDMK 1

West Bengal Election Results

Party-Alliance Lok Sabha Seats All India Trinamool Congress - AITC 29 Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 12 Indian National Congress - INC 1

Bihar Election Results

Party-Alliance Lok Sabha Seats Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 12 Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - HAMS 1 Janata Dal (United) - JD(U) 12 Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) - LJPRV 5 Rashtriya Janata Dal - RJD 4 Indian National Congress - INC 3 Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) 2

Madhya Pradesh Election Results

Party-Alliance Lok Sabha Seats BJP 29 Congress 0

Gujarat Election Results

Party-Alliance Lok Sabha Results Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 25 Indian National Congress - INC 1

Karnataka Election Results

Party-Alliance Lok Sabha Results Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 17 Indian National Congress - INC 9 Janata Dal (Secular) - JD(S) 2

Telangana Election Results

Party-Alliance Lok Sabha Results Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 8 Indian National Congress - INC 8 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen - AIMIM 1

Kerala Election Results

Party-Alliance Lok Sabha Results Indian National Congress - INC 14 Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) 1 Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 1 Revolutionary Socialist Party - RSP 1 Indian Union Muslim League - IUML 2 Kerala Congress - KEC 1

Andhra Pradesh Election Results

Party-Alliance Lok Sabha Results Telugu Desam - TDP 16 Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 3 Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party - YSRCP 4 Janasena Party - JnP 2

Odisha Election Results