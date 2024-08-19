Worli Assembly Election 2024: MNS entry could challenge Aaditya Thackeray in Sena stronghold

Electoral fight will hot up in Maharashtra as former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will battle it out for the win in Worli. This time around, the fight to the finish will be between the Thackeray family scion Aaditya Thackeray and uncle Raj's trusted lieutenant Sandeep Deshpande.

Notably, the MNS did not field any candidate against Aaditya Thackeray in the 2019 assembly elections. In 2024, however, the MNS sensed an opportunity to field its candidate when Shiv Sena (UBT)'s lead in Worli in the Lok Sabha polls fell to less than 7,000 votes.

The lead secured by Arvind Sawant in Worli was among the lowest in 4 of the 6 assembly constituencies in Mumbai South where he dominated ruling Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadhav.

Issues concerning Worli

Worli, with around 65 per cent Marathi voters, is known for its fishing village or Worli Koliwada and huge buildings. Some of the key issues concerning Worli include the reduced fishing spots due to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Koliwadas redevelopment, and the classification of Worli Koliwada as a slum area.

Slum rehabilitation projects are moving at a snail's pace in the assembly constituency which comes under the Mumbai South Lok Sabha segment. Moreover, residents in some of the redeveloped buildings have also not got the promised monthly rentals.

MNS' Deshpande also claimed that Aaditya Thackeray is not accessible to the common people. He said that the people need a hands-on MLA. Not only Deshpande, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sunil Shinde also attributed the drop in Sawant's lead to overconfidence of the party cadre.

Assembly segments in Worli

Worli comprises five assembly segments -- Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi and Colaba. Of the five assembly segments, two are currently held by the BJP-- Colaba and Malabar Hill.

Shivadi is held by Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Ajay Choudhari whereas ruling Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadhav is currently the MLA from Byculla. Congress' Amin Patel is the incumbent MLA from Mumbadevi. Elections in Maharashtra are due to be held later this year.

Worli assembly election 2019 results

Aaditya Thackeray, the first-ever Thackeray family member to contest elections, won in 2019 by a margin of over 62,000 votes. He did not face any strong opposition in this election.

The MNS did not field any candidate from the constituency and the undivided NCP fielded a weak candidate, making the contest a cakewalk for the junior most Thackeray.