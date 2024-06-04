Maharashtra Lok Sabha Results 2024 LIVE: INDIA alliance lead widens to 28 seats

According to the latest figures from the Election Commission, the NDA is leading in 19 seats, while the INDIA bloc is ahead in 28 seats. In Baramati, Supriya Sule of the NCP(SP) has established a significant lead over her sister-in-law and rival, Sunetra Pawar. Conversely, BJP's Pankaja Munde is trailing in her traditional stronghold of Beed. Additionally, candidates in Jalgaon, Mumbai North, Raver, Osmanabad, Kalyan, Thane, and Nandurbar have all secured leads exceeding 100,000 votes.

Maharashtra holds significant electoral power with its 48 seats, second only to Uttar Pradesh's 80 seats. This large number of seats plays a crucial role in shaping the political landscape. The competition in Maharashtra is between two major alliances: the BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (INDIA), each comprising three main parties and their allies.

The Maha Yuti alliance includes the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi consists of the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

The majority of electoral battles are between the BJP and Congress. Additionally, there are 13 contests between the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT), eight between the BJP and NCP (SP), and five between the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT).

According to India Today's exit poll, the Eknath Shinde faction is expected to secure 8–10 seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to win 9–11 seats. In terms of vote share, the Shinde faction is projected to receive 13% of the votes, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) could garner up to 20%.

The upcoming Lok Sabha election is particularly significant as it is the first major electoral test for the two Shiv Sena factions following the 2022 split caused by Shinde's rebellion along with 40 MLAs.

Overall, the Axis My India exit polls predict that the NDA, including the BJP and its allies, will win 28–32 seats. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar), is projected to win 16–20 seats.