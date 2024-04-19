'No space for BJP in Tamil Nadu': Kanimozhi says fight clearly between DMK and AIADMK for 39 Lok Sabha seats

As Tamil Nadu votes for 39 Lok Sabha seats today, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi said 'BJP has no space in Tamil Nadu,' adding that the fight was clearly between DMK and AIADMK.

"In Tamil Nadu, I do not even think they (BJP) will come to the second place. BJP does not find space here," Kanimozhi said. The DMK leader saw the INDIA alliance bagging 39 seats and 1 seat in Puducherry. Kanimozhi is seeking relection from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.

Related Articles

Environmental concerns over the copper smelter plant and the apprehension of fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities are among the numerous issues in this constituency.

Kanimozhi made her debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and won by trouncing her rival and BJP candidate Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has now relocated to Chennai South constituency after giving up her position as Governor.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | DMK leader Kanimozhi says, "In Tamil Nadu, I do not even think they (BJP) will come to the second place. The fight is clearly between DMK and AIADMK. BJP does not find space here...In Tamil Nadu, INDIA alliance will get 39 seats and 1 seat in… pic.twitter.com/E1lbrqM045 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Winning the election may not be an uphill task for Kanimozhi as the AIADMK, TMC and NTK contestants are not so strong contenders.

The constituency has been sending AIADMK and DMK members to the Parliament in the past.

The constituency comprises six Assembly segments- Vilathikulam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Ottapidaram and Kovilpatti. Of the six, DMK and allies won from five constituencies in the 2021 Assembly elections while AIADMK managed to win from Kovilpatti.