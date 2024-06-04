'T20 World Cup is going on in US, super over was here': Shashi Tharoor after taking a lead on Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday after winning the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala said that people trust him for the fourth time. Admitting a close fight with his opponent BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Tharoor said: "The world T20 is going on but super over was here."

"It was a very tight fight till the very end. I must congratulate both Rajeev Chandrashekar and Pannian Ravindran on having fought such a good battle and having improved their parties' performance so strongly here," Tharoor said.

He added: "I am glad that in the end, the voters of Thiruvananthapuram once again decided to repose their faith in me which they have done in three previous elections and I will obviously look forward to fulfilling their trust and working very hard for this constituency,"

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar acknowledged defeat to Congress' Shashi Tharoor. Speaking to PTI regarding the uptick in the BJP's vote share within the state, Chandrasekhar stated that the election results reflected a growing endorsement of the BJP by Keralites.

Current trends show Tharoor leading by more than 16,000 votes over Chandrasekhar. According to data from the Election Commission, CPI's Pannian Rvindran is positioned third with 247,648 votes.