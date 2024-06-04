Telangana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP takes early lead, INC, BRS trail

Telangana Lok Sabha election results 2024: Will the BJP put up a strong show in the Southern state, considering its commendable performance in the Southern region? Telangana went to the polls on May 13, and the votes will be counted today to pick the winner in a three-pronged contest between Congress, BJP and BRS.

TELANGANA LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT 2024 LATEST UPDATES:

As per early updates, BJP is leading in 4 seats, while INC leads in 1 and BRS is trailing.

According to Axis My India-India Today, BJP is predicted to win 11-12 seats of the 17 seats, with Congress picking 4-6 seats, BRS reduced to 0-1 seats and AIMIM picking 0-1 seat. BJP is expected to enjoy a whopping 43 per cent vote share, while Congress would enjoy 39 per cent, BRS 13 per cent, and ‘others’ including AIMIM 3 per cent.

BJP’s impressive rise from 19.65 per cent in 2019 to 43 per cent, mostly comes at the cost of BRS whose vote share plummeted from 41.71 per cent. Congress too has been marginalised in the process. Poll pundits have called it a ‘tsunami’ for BJP in Telangana. In the 2019 polls, the BRS won nine seats, BJP won four, Congress three and AIMIM one.

It must be mentioned here that Congress recently won the assembly elections in Telangana.

Telangana recorded 66.3 per cent per cent voter turnout for the Lok Sabha polls. Some of the key candidates from the elections are Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, MP Bandi Sanjay, MP D Arvind, former union minister Balram Naik, BRS former IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar and AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

