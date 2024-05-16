‘Yogi ji rightly implemented my swacchta abhiyan against rioters...': PM Modi  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his efforts in making UP crime-free and said that CM Yogi has run his cleanliness campaign successfully in UP by acting against the mafia, rioters and extortionists.

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, PM Modi said that he is “amazed” by witnessing the love, blessings, and affection of people.

“The love, blessings, and affection of you all have amazed the world. The world is witnessing how much trust people in India have in Modi’s guarantee. I am seeing it for the first time that news regarding the festival of democracy in India is all over on the first page of the newspapers in the world. It is evidence of how important India’s identity is for the world. The world is watching that the people’s blessings are with BJP-NDA and on all our friends,” he said.

Speaking about the tenure of the Samajwadi Party in the state the PM said that the old 'Gundaraj' days were now over.

“You have seen the old days of SP’s ‘gundaraj’... Yogi ji has rightly implemented my ‘swacchta abhiyan’ against rioters, mafias, kidnappers and extortion gangs in Uttar Pradesh,” Modi said in his speech.

He further attacked Congress and the Samajwadi Party and said that these are two parties but have one shop where they sell appeasement, lies, ‘parivarvad’, and corruption.

“SP and Congress, ‘dal 2 hain, lekin dukaan ek hi hai’. They sell things like lies, appeasement and corruption. They have now come up with a ‘triple dose’ of appeasement. Congress and the SP want to divide the country's budget and allot 15 percent to minorities,” he added.

The BJP has fielded Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ from the Azamgarh seat for the Lok Sabha elections. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Mashhood Ahmed from the seat.

Dharmendra Yadav is contesting from the Samajwadi Party’s stronghold of Azamgarh in the Lok Sabha elections. Dharmendra Yadav contested the 2022 bypolls from Azamgarh but lost to BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, a popular Bhojpuri singer-actor.

The voting in Azamgarh will take place in the sixth phase on May 25. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.