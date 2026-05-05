'Play this when results come': Prashant Kishor's prediction on Vijay goes viral after TVK surge

After Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) recorded a strong debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, an old speech and interview of political strategist Prashant Kishor from 2025 have gone viral on social media.

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In the speech at TVK's annual meet, Kishor said many people believed that TVK with PK had a better chance of winning. He, however, said that how TVK does would be decided by its workers and people. "Your victory or the final result, whatever it may be, has nothing to do with PK. It has got all to do with what you do, what your leader does, what the workers' supporters will do."

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Kishor said he left advising political parties four years ago, but he was helping TVK as Vijay was not a political leader - "he is a hope". "I have not stepped into this domain. The last time I worked with any leader or any party was in 2021. After which, I announced my retirement. Then, after 4 years, why am I here? I'm not here to strategize for TVK. You don't need my strategy. I'm not here to help my brother, my friend Vijay, because he doesn't need that help. My announcement has been that I will not work with any leader or party. But then Vijay is not a political leader for me. He's the new hope for Tamil Nadu. And that's why I'm here." Kishor said.

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Take this in writing TVK will win Tamilnadu.



- Prashant Kishor



02 March 2025 pic.twitter.com/HGK4B2Dx1g — Ankit Roy (@annkitroy) May 4, 2026

Kishor said TVK is not a political party for him. "It's a movement of millions of those who want to see a new political order. A new political order in Tamil Nadu. Enough of what you have been seeing in the last 30-35 years. It's time for a change. And TVK, under the leadership of Vijay, reflects the change, the hope, and that's why I'm here to help him in whatever little way I could," he had added.

'Take it in writing': Prediction gains traction

In a separate interview, Kishor had gone further, making a pointed electoral prediction that is now being widely shared. "My understanding of data suggests that if he (Vijay) goes alone, he stands a very good chance. Good chance to win Tamil Nadu. You will be surprised. Keep this video, and play it when the results come out. Vijay has a very good chance. Take it in writing."

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He had added that the outcome would depend on the political configuration, particularly if the AIADMK aligned with the BJP and the DMK alliance remained intact.

TVK emerges short of the majority

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, TVK has secured 108 seats, emerging as the single largest party. The DMK, led by M K Stalin, won 59 seats, while the AIADMK secured 47. Its allies, PMK, won 4 seats, and the BJP and AMMK got one seat each.

Among the DMK’s allies, the Congress won 5 seats, while the IUML, CPI, CPI (M), and VCK secured 2 seats each, and the DMDK got one.

The majority mark stands at 118, leaving TVK short of a simple majority. The party will require support from other parties to form the government, with Vijay set to become the next chief minister.

