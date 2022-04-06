Health communications platform Doceree raises $11 mn in Series A funding round

Doceree, a digital platform meant for networking of healthcare professionals and physicians, has announced the completion of $11 million Series A funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures, a global investment firm backed by Fidelity. F-Prime Capital and Alkemi Growth Capital also participated in the round.

“It is critical for industry players like pharma companies and HCP-only platforms to understand and react to the digital touchpoints and behaviors of HCPs for delivering messages they resonate with,” Harshit Jain, founder & Global CEO, Doceree said.

“Our identity resolution technology and tailored products for different markets that adhere to the country-specific regulations and guidelines make it easy for pharma brands to engage with HCPs on digital mediums, while enabling publishers to improve engagement on their platforms with relevant medical information from pharmaceutical and life sciences brands,” Jain added.

Founded in 2019 by Jain, himself a former physician who transitioned into the healthcare marketing space, Doceree helps pharma brands and media agencies with solutions that seamlessly reach HCPs on professional healthcare partners (HCP) networks and within their digital workflow to achieve better patient health outcomes.

“Doceree is transforming the way digital interactions between pharmaceutical brands and prescribers are facilitated,” said Ashish Venkataramani, partner, Eight Roads Ventures.

“Pharma marketers navigate significant complexity across point-of-care systems and health information systems. Doceree’s technology platform seeks to disrupt the fragmented value chain for digital messaging to physicians, and will be at the forefront of this promising sector,” he added.

The company said that it has expanded to key international locations, such as emerging markets in the UK & Europe, within two years of the platform’s launch in the U.S.