'I enjoy my memes,' says BharatPe’s Ashneer Grover

BharatPe’s co-founder and Managing Director, Ashneer Grover, who is on a voluntary leave from the company till April 1 and is one of the star panellists of business reality show, 'Shark Tank India', said on Friday that he really enjoys the memes people make and share on social media platforms.



Interacting over a Twitter spaces session, Grover said, “I do not handle my Twitter handle. I have an Instagram account where I post personal pictures. After becoming a part of Shark Tank India, my phone hasn’t stopped buzzing.(Of all notifications) I love memes the most."

"My favourite one is the recent post by a government handle where they used one of the memes (of mine) to spread awareness on COVID-19, and another one where they superimposed my face on a Padmavat scene,” shared Grover who was unusually calm during the session with Shaadi.com, founder, Anupam Mittal said.

The BharatPe MD, who was in the thick of the controversy over an alleged audio clip where he was reportedly abusing a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee, has gone on a leave after the Kotak Mahindra group confirmed receiving a legal notice from Grover over the latter’s non-allotment of shares in Nykaa IPO last year.

Grover, however kept the Twitter spaces session casual and said that his “Doglapan” dialogue which has sparked a meme-fest on social media is a part of his dialect – a mix of Urdu and Hindi words.”My grand parents migrated from Pakistan and hence, in our conversations we use a mix of Hindi-Urdu. I didn’t know Doglapan is an uncommon word,” Grover said.

