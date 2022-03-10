Ninjacart acquires SaaS start-up Tecxprt

Flipkart-backed agritech start-up Ninjacart has acquired Tecxprt, a SaaS-based end-to-end solutions start-up. With the acquisition of Tecxprt, as well as their team under its umbrella, Ninjacart will expand the opportunities for participants to flourish both individually and collectively, thereby contributing towards the enhancement of the agri–ecosystem, the company said in a statement.



As part of the acquisition, Ninjacart will obtain direct access to Tecxprt's rich technology suite, which will accelerate the digitisation within the organisation's ecosystem. With Tecxprt's technology-focused solution, agri participants can digitise their operations and communicate more efficiently with their stakeholders.



On the other hand, their social network software will facilitate real-time communication across the food supply chain, from farmers, resellers, retailers, consumers to supply chain participants.



‘‘Ninjacart aims to build the largest agri platform. We are investing significantly and accelerating the technology-driven disruption in agri commerce space. Our acquisition of Tecxpert is a first step towards the same. Over the last five years, Tecxprt has demonstrated excellence in technology, customer understanding and relentless execution. We are thrilled to have the Tecxprt team onboard this journey and transform the lives of agri value participants together,” said Thirukumaran Nagarajan, co-Founder and CEO of Ninjacart.



“With this acquisition, we will further strengthen our position as a one-stop- solution for agri-players, retailers, and small businesses supplying agri commodities across the country. Our focus will remain on nurturing Ninjacart's core value and in building an employee-focused organisation by prioritising employee well-being and giving prime importance to work-life balance,” he added.



Earlier, Ninjacart launched a $25 million fund to support emerging and new-age start-ups in the agriculture sector.

