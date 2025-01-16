Shark Tank India update: How are the sharks performing in real life? X users share details

Shark Tank India made its debut on December 20, 2021, presenting Indian audiences with the compelling concept of entrepreneurs presenting their business proposals to seasoned investors, known as "sharks," in search of funding and advice. The show gained rapid popularity thanks to its blend of innovative ideas, excitement, and practical business wisdom.

The judges, or sharks, demonstrated confidence as they mentored aspiring entrepreneurs, offering valuable guidance towards achieving profitability and long-term success through their probing questions and expert insights, reflecting their extensive experience and hard-earned knowledge.

The Sharks steer the pitchers towards profitability and sustainable growth through a series of incisive questions and insightful perspectives based on their extensive business expertise. But how about their own ventures?

Within the private operations of the sharks, a narrative emerges of successes and setbacks, victories and challenges. Some have navigated the market currents to achieve profitability, while others are grappling with financial difficulties. Let's delve into the financial indicators of these entrepreneurial figures to discern those excelling and those still seeking their footing.

Here's a look at the finances of the companies or brands owned by our favorite Sharks (as shared by one X user).

Shark Brand/Company Name Revenue Profit or Loss Profit/Loss Figures FY Anupam Mittal Shaadi.com $292 million Loss Rs 13.5 crore FY22 Aman Gupta boAt Rs 3122 crore Loss Rs 79 crore FY24 Namita Thapar Emcure Pharmaceuticals Rs 6715 crore Profit Rs 527 crore FY 24 Vineeta Singh Sugar Cosmetics Rs 505 crore Loss Rs 67.5 crore FY 24 Amit Jain Car Dekho Rs 2250 crore Loss Rs 340 crore FY 24 Peyush Bansal Lenskart Rs 5427 crore Loss Rs 10 crore FY 24 Deepinder Goyal Zomato Rs 12114 crore Profit Rs 351 crore FY 24 Kunal Bahl Snapdeal Rs 384 crore Loss Rs 160 crore FY 24 Azhar Iqubal Inshorts Rs 181 crore Loss Rs 228 crore FY 24 Ghazal Alagh Mamaearth Rs 1920 crore Profit Rs 111 crore FY 24 Ritesh Agarwal OYO Rs 5389 crore Profit Rs 229 crore FY 24 Varun Dua Acko Rs 2106 crore Loss Rs 670 crore FY 24 Ronnie Screwvala UpGrad Rs 1876 crore Loss Rs 560 crore FY 24 Viraj Bahl Veeba Foods Rs 811 crore Loss Rs 50 lakh FY 23

The X user wrote: "Should loss making judges really be judges?"

He was not the only one to talk about the judges and entrepreneurial journey. X user The The Kaipullai wrote: "When I watch Shark Tank India, I get this realization that it is a show where. Someone running a business, entirely based on selling cheap white labelled made-in-China / PRC products, grills aspiring Entrepreneurs about innovation, R&D and patents. Someone running a business that is not even in the top 3 in its category, asks entrepreneurs about their market share and product market fit. Some people who run perenially loss making businesses, asks contestants about profitability, margin, contribution and unit economics. And then there is the case of people who run businesses that have been around forever, asks entrepreneurs on what is so special about their business?"

Another X user Balachandran S wrote: "Shark tank india is all about branding the judges to make them look much bigger than who they are. Could have been a much better initiative if it had an element of mentoring which small indian businesses desperately need. But then, the business leaders who have the capability to mentor would never take part in such tamasha!"

Very true.

Shark tank india is all about branding the judges to make them look much bigger than who they are.

Could have been a much better initiative if it had an element of mentoring which small indian businesses desperately need.

X user Nikhil said: "Shark Tank India has given relevance to the judges who had no other way of achieving it. Everyone knows boat sells chinese products. A company whose only USP is selling cheap goods. But the show have also provided a marketing platform for small businesses some of which have become bigger. In game theory that would be a win win if you take a helicopter view and ignore the glaring in-your-face hypocrisy of this whole charade."