GetVantage launches Rs 100 crore fund for women entrepreneurs

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, GetVantage, India’s leading alternative-financing fintech platform, has announced the launch of its Rise-Up Fund, dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs businesses with inclusive capital.

This non-dilutive fund will have an initial corpus of Rs 100 crore and the start-up aims to deploy the capital in the next 12 months to help over 400 women-led businesses scale up.

GetVantage will disburse the funds through its own NBFC GetGrowth Capital, along with Varanium’s Debt Fund partnership, among other NBFCs and AIFs.

Since its inception in 2019, GetVantage has been committed to eradicating friction and bias from fundraising.

Over the last three years, the GetVantage platform has helped hundreds of women founders with on-demand access to fair and reliable financing.

Today, over 40% of the businesses across 20+ sectors in the GetVantage portfolio (of 800+ businesses) are led by women entrepreneurs including Capsul by Bhavisha & Meenakshi, Open Secret by Ahana Gautam, Samosa Singh by Nidhi Singh, Hyugalife by Avni Shah, Ziniosa by Ashri Jaiswal, MyMuse by Anushka Gupta, EatBetter by Mridula Kanoria, The Ayurveda Co by Shreedha Singh, Noto by Ashni Shah, The Indus Valley by Madhumitha Udaykumar, Sweet Karam Coffee by Nalini Parthiban and many more

According to analysis and data by the World Economic Forum and International Finance Corporation (IFC), women-led businesses in India faced an unmet credit gap of more than $11.4 billion, and these same women founders received only 5.2% of the outstanding credit granted to enterprises by Indian public sector banks.

A report released earlier this week by Encubay, found that of 799 funding deals worth $6.6 billion over the last nine months, ventures with female founders raised only 4.5% of the total funding.

“Despite running successful businesses, women entrepreneurs everywhere remain chronically underrepresented and underserved by the incumbent venture finance infrastructure. The Rise-Up fund by GetVantage expands our commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs in India,” said Karun Arya, Chief Growth Officer, GetVantage.

In a similar context, Deeksha Ahuja, Founder, Encubay said that with an increasing number of women venturing into entrepreneurship and many seeking funding for their initiatives, the present moment presents a pivotal opportunity for collective action.

“Collaborating with GetVantage, we are enthusiastic to help lead the effort to dismantle barriers and level the playing field for women entrepreneurs across India," said Ahuja.

Incidentally, women-founded businesses comprise only 18% of the Indian start-up ecosystem.

Despite that, India has 17 Unicorns with women-led businesses in the country, with a valuation of over $30 billion with another 20 in the making.

GetVantage had previously partnered with exclusive women’s community Leap Club in 2023 to drive greater engagement amongst women entrepreneurs across India. The partnership brought women founders, investors, and enablers together via community outreach helping forge strong connections, conversations, and growth.

In January, GetVantage had announced its SaaS Accelerator Fund II with a corpus of Rs 250 crore.