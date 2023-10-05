scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Unicorns
Start Up Today
Great Learning's founders in talks to buy back the company from Byju's: Sources

Feedback

Great Learning's founders in talks to buy back the company from Byju's: Sources

Great Learning was among a series of acquisitions Byju’s made in 2021 when digital education grew exponentially due to Covid-related restrictions

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Great Learning founders in talks to buy back the company from Byju's: Sources Great Learning founders in talks to buy back the company from Byju's: Sources
SUMMARY
  • Discussions are at very early stages now; Great Learning founders are engaging with investors to raise funds for a potential deal
  • Byju’s acquired Great Learning in 2021 in a $600 million cash and equity deal, of which it paid about $350 million and the remaining is milestone-based payments
  • Byju’s will first divest US-based Epic, the proceeds from the sale will go towards repaying the first tranche of $300 million of term loan

Founders of online higher education platform Great Learning are in early discussions to buy back the company from troubled edtech major Byju’s, as per sources. Great Learning, under the leadership of Mohan Lakhamraju, the former India managing director of New York-based investment firm Tiger Global, is currently engaging with investors to secure funding for a potential deal.

“The discussions are at a very early stage. Great Learning is not Byju’s divestment priority. Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran and Great Learning founders share a good relationship and both the parties have agreed to consider a possible deal when it comes to that,” said a person familiar with the discussions.

Great Learning was among a series of acquisitions Byju’s made in 2021 when digital education grew exponentially due to Covid-related restrictions. During the hyper-growth years of 2020-2021, the Bengaluru-based company made acquisitions worth approximately $3 billion. Great Learning and Byju’s haven't responded to Business Today’s queries till the time of publishing this article.

Although the deal was initially estimated at $600 million, Byju's paid about $350 million, with the remaining amount contingent on achieving future milestones.

“A lot of the follow-on payments were to be milestone based.  That has not happened because the deal happened in the boom years, and targets were very steep,” one of the sources said.

According to sources, Byju’s will first divest US-based Epic, the kids-focused digital reading platform it acquired in a $500 million cash and equity deal in July 2021. While the company has identified potential suitors for Epic, it is awaiting a response from the Term-Loan B (TLB) lenders on the repayment proposal it has put forth. The proceeds from a potential sale of EPIC will go towards repaying the first tranche of $300 million if the amendment proposal is accepted.

“Great Learning or any other asset sale will be to meet the second tranche of the TLB payment for which Byju’s has six months from the time an agreement is reached. Therefore, nothing has been agreed upon. Byju (Raveendran) likes the founders (of Great Learning). And therefore, he is even willing to accept a deal 10-15 per cent less than what an outsider would pay,” said one of the aforementioned sources.

It was reported in early September that Byju’s is engaging with potential buyers to sell Epic and Great Learning, two of its key assets, to meet the repayment obligations towards the $1.2 billion of TLB it availed from a consortium of US-based creditors. The company hopes to gain close to a billion dollars from these divestments.

Published on: Oct 05, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement