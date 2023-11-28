Typing error or marketing stunt? Zomato offers Rs 1.6 cr jobs to IIT Delhi freshers, withdraws offer 

The placement season across Indian engineering colleges is set to begin in the month of December. Companies announce the roles they would be hiring for beforehand so students can apply for the openings and sit for interviews during the placement. A student at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IITD) has alleged that Zomato announced that it is hiring for a high paying job, only to withdraw it later.

As per the placement committee’s announcements, food delivery platform Zomato planned to hire an Algorithms Engineer from the engineering college. The interesting part about the job offer was the high salary offered for the role.

The circular noted that Zomato was offering a whopping Rs 1.6 crore salary for the role. The role was for Zomato’s grocery delivery subsidiary Blinkit. It is worth noting that a major part of the salary was restricted stock units. The breakup of the pay was as follows– Rs 60,00,000 in gross pay + Rs 1,00,00,000 in Restricted Stock Units.

Several X users, formerly Twitter, expressed surprise at the high-ticket salary offered to the freshers from IIT Delhi.

Shortly after, the food delivery platform withdrew hiring plans for the role.

Hrithik Talwar, an MSc student at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, took to X to note that Zomato has withdrawn its hiring plans.

He posted, “Zomato came to the campus, offered 1.6 cr salary, got the hype, and left.”

The student shared a photo of the notification which gave an update of the offer withdrawal and urged students to withdraw their application as Zomato had chosen to forego hiring for the role owing to company constraints.

Zomato came to the campus, offered 1.6 cr salary, got the hype, and left. ☠️ — Hrithik Talwar (@ApsHrithik) November 26, 2023

The IITians post garnered several comments from X users. Some users alleged that this was a marketing stunt by the company.

"I knew it was a marketing gig the moment I read the news. No way a company like Zomato can offer 1.6 crore to a fresher," a third user wrote.

Other users thought the initial offer was probably a typing error.

"Wasn't it supposed to be 16L and it got mistyped as 1.6 crore bruh," one user said.