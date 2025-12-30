2026 likely to be the year ‘jobless boom’ begins, says Godfather of AI

Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist who is popularly known as the Godfather of AI, warns of a ‘jobless boom’, and it's coming sooner than expected. Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is significantly progressing and gaining complex abilities, raising concerns that the rapid automation of cognitive tasks will replace several jobs.

Hinton, in a CNN interview, warned that “many, many jobs” will be affected in 2026, and that “We're going to see AI get even better. It's already extremely good.” He further highlighted that many jobs have already been replaced, and now a wave will come, affecting the white-collar jobs.

AI is reportedly advancing every 7 months and is able to do long projects in a matter of hours. It is not only advancing, but it is also enhancing company productivity. Hinton added, “In a few years, it'll be able to do software engineering projects that are months long, and then there'll be very few people needed.” Hence, companies are hiring fewer workers, and they are relying on automation and layoffs as AI takes greater charge.

On the other hand, the annual outlook survey report released by advisory firm Teneo highlighted that AI could also boost entry-level hiring, and 67% of the CEOs support the claims. In addition, companies have started to hire engineers and AI-focused positions. Now, as more tech experts talk about the upcoming transitions, Geoffrey Hinton predicts that the jobless productivity boom is near, as it may start as soon as 2026.